SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) PT Raised to $404.00 at Citigroup

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) had its price objective upped by equities researchers at Citigroup from $343.00 to $404.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Citigroup’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 14.24% from the stock’s previous close. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.
SBAC has been the subject of a number of other reports. Truist raised their target price on SBA Communications from $335.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Barclays raised their target price on SBA Communications from $335.00 to $372.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. KeyCorp raised their price target on SBA Communications from $365.00 to $373.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on SBA Communications from $335.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Truist Securities raised their price target on SBA Communications from $335.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. SBA Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $356.50.
Shares of SBAC opened at $353.65 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 147.35 and a beta of 0.21. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $332.75. SBA Communications has a 12 month low of $232.88 and a 12 month high of $359.96.
In other news, Director George R. Krouse, Jr. sold 471 shares of SBA Communications stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.81, for a total value of $150,159.51. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,624 shares in the company, valued at $3,387,037.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Mark R. Ciarfella sold 6,000 shares of SBA Communications stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.01, for a total value of $1,920,060.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 90,951 shares of company stock valued at $31,575,839. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SBAC. DnB Asset Management AS increased its holdings in SBA Communications by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 15,213 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,222,000 after purchasing an additional 935 shares during the period. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH boosted its position in SBA Communications by 301.3% during the 1st quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 4,278 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after acquiring an additional 3,212 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC boosted its position in SBA Communications by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 3,506 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $973,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its position in SBA Communications by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 7,380 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,048,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC bought a new stake in SBA Communications during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $7,880,000. Institutional investors own 89.22% of the company’s stock.
About SBA Communications
SBA Communications Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of wireless communications infrastructures. It operates through the following business segments: Domestic Site Leasing, International Site Leasing, and Site Development. The Domestic Site Leasing segment includes AT&T, Sprint, T-Mobile, and Verizon Wireless.
Recommended Story: Capital Gains Distribution
Receive News & Ratings for SBA Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SBA Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.