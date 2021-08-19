SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) PT Raised to $404.00 at Citigroup

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) had its price objective upped by equities researchers at Citigroup from $343.00 to $404.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Citigroup’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 14.24% from the stock’s previous close. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

SBAC has been the subject of a number of other reports. Truist raised their target price on SBA Communications from $335.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Barclays raised their target price on SBA Communications from $335.00 to $372.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. KeyCorp raised their price target on SBA Communications from $365.00 to $373.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on SBA Communications from $335.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Truist Securities raised their price target on SBA Communications from $335.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. SBA Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $356.50.

Shares of SBAC opened at $353.65 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 147.35 and a beta of 0.21. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $332.75. SBA Communications has a 12 month low of $232.88 and a 12 month high of $359.96.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The technology company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.69. SBA Communications had a negative return on equity of 5.61% and a net margin of 12.33%. The business had revenue of $575.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $559.96 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that SBA Communications will post 9.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director George R. Krouse, Jr. sold 471 shares of SBA Communications stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.81, for a total value of $150,159.51. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,624 shares in the company, valued at $3,387,037.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Mark R. Ciarfella sold 6,000 shares of SBA Communications stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.01, for a total value of $1,920,060.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 90,951 shares of company stock valued at $31,575,839. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SBAC. DnB Asset Management AS increased its holdings in SBA Communications by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 15,213 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,222,000 after purchasing an additional 935 shares during the period. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH boosted its position in SBA Communications by 301.3% during the 1st quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 4,278 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after acquiring an additional 3,212 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC boosted its position in SBA Communications by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 3,506 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $973,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its position in SBA Communications by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 7,380 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,048,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC bought a new stake in SBA Communications during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $7,880,000. Institutional investors own 89.22% of the company’s stock.

SBA Communications Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of wireless communications infrastructures. It operates through the following business segments: Domestic Site Leasing, International Site Leasing, and Site Development. The Domestic Site Leasing segment includes AT&T, Sprint, T-Mobile, and Verizon Wireless.

