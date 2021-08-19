Scala 1-Day Volume Tops $2,299.00 (XLA)

Scala (CURRENCY:XLA) traded down 8.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on August 19th. Scala has a total market capitalization of $3.12 million and $2,299.00 worth of Scala was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Scala coin can now be bought for about $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Scala has traded 21.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Scala alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002265 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002473 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $23.48 or 0.00053168 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $62.47 or 0.00141461 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $66.34 or 0.00150210 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00003847 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44,277.64 or 1.00261986 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $400.43 or 0.00906731 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,972.65 or 0.06731250 BTC.

Scala Coin Profile

Scala’s total supply is 14,002,198,968 coins and its circulating supply is 10,202,198,968 coins. The Reddit community for Scala is /r/ScalaNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Scala is scalaproject.io . Scala’s official Twitter account is @scalahq . The official message board for Scala is medium.com/scala-network

According to CryptoCompare, “XLA is a cryptocurrency which is trying to globally redistribute wealth using the power of blockchain. (Name changed from Torque to Scala – no chain split or airdrop.) “

Scala Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Scala directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Scala should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Scala using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Scala Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Scala and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.