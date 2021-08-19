Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) Stake Lifted by Bowling Portfolio Management LLC

Bowling Portfolio Management LLC increased its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,845 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 604 shares during the period. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $1,138,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of SCHF. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV acquired a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 245.6% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 871 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares during the period. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000.

Schwab International Equity ETF stock opened at $39.65 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $39.78. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $30.08 and a 52 week high of $40.92.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

