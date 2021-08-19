Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) Shares Sold by Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC

Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) by 22.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,340 shares of the company’s stock after selling 680 shares during the period. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $120,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cambridge Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc. now owns 17,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $894,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 25,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,305,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 6,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 6,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the period. Finally, Lathrop Investment Management Corp grew its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Lathrop Investment Management Corp now owns 71,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,681,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the period.

SCHO stock opened at $51.24 on Thursday. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a one year low of $51.15 and a one year high of $51.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $51.24.

