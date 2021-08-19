Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) Stock Holdings Lifted by Islay Capital Management LLC

Islay Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,662 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 312 shares during the period. Schwab US Broad Market ETF comprises about 5.7% of Islay Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Islay Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $7,055,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 1.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,266,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 6,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $664,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC increased its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC now owns 5,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares in the last quarter. Foster Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 54.2% in the first quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 12,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,201,000 after buying an additional 4,369 shares in the last quarter. Finally, V Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 8.5% during the first quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $815,000 after buying an additional 657 shares during the last quarter.

SCHB stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $105.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,548 shares, compared to its average volume of 525,582. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 12 month low of $75.89 and a 12 month high of $107.82. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $105.17.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

