Scotiabank Increases Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) Price Target to C$166.00

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) had its price objective hoisted by equities research analysts at Scotiabank from C$157.00 to C$166.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $131.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $150.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$156.00 to C$159.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $138.75.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce stock opened at $117.17 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $115.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company has a market cap of $52.70 billion, a PE ratio of 12.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.12. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a fifty-two week low of $72.07 and a fifty-two week high of $120.65.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The bank reported $3.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.56. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a return on equity of 15.27% and a net margin of 23.76%. The firm had revenue of $4.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 11.07 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CM. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 764.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 268 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce during the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce during the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce during the 1st quarter valued at about $60,000. 41.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce is a financial institution, which engages in the provision of banking and wealth management services. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Personal and Small Business Banking, Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management, U.S. Commercial Banking and Wealth Management, Capital Markets, and Corporate and Other.

