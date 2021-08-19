Scotiabank Raises Summit Industrial Income REIT (OTCMKTS:SMMCF) Price Target to C$22.50

Summit Industrial Income REIT (OTCMKTS:SMMCF) had its price target boosted by Scotiabank from C$18.50 to C$22.50 in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT from C$15.50 to C$17.50 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT from C$18.00 to C$21.50 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT from C$18.50 to C$22.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT from C$21.00 to C$22.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $20.45.

Get Summit Industrial Income REIT alerts:

Summit Industrial Income REIT stock opened at $17.15 on Monday. Summit Industrial Income REIT has a 52-week low of $8.94 and a 52-week high of $17.31. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.81.

Summit Industrial Income REIT is an unincorporated open-end REIT focused on growing and managing a portfolio of light industrial and other properties across Canada. Summit II's units are listed on the TSX and trade under the symbol SMU.UN.

Featured Story: Why is the price-sales ratio important?



Receive News & Ratings for Summit Industrial Income REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Summit Industrial Income REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.