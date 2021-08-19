ScPrime (SCP) Price Hits $0.0576

ScPrime (CURRENCY:SCP) traded down 2.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 18th. ScPrime has a total market cap of $2.14 million and $7,747.00 worth of ScPrime was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, ScPrime has traded 2% higher against the US dollar. One ScPrime coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0576 or 0.00000131 BTC on popular exchanges including Probit and Whitebit and SouthXchange.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Siacoin (SC) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0169 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Nano (NANO) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.60 or 0.00012714 BTC.

ThreeFold Token (TFT) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0333 or 0.00000209 BTC.

Scaleswap (SCA) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001178 BTC.

MobileCoin (MOB) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.39 or 0.00041739 BTC.

About ScPrime

ScPrime (SCP) is a coin. It was first traded on October 30th, 2018. ScPrime’s total supply is 43,895,711 coins and its circulating supply is 37,212,100 coins. The Reddit community for ScPrime is /r/ScPrime/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ScPrime’s official Twitter account is @ScPrimeCloud and its Facebook page is accessible here . ScPrime’s official website is scpri.me

According to CryptoCompare, “ScPrime is designed to be business-grade cloud storage based on a sharing economy model where anyone may provide storage capacity to create a distributed “datacenter” while earning income. The result is higher data security, durability, and performance at a lower cost than traditional cloud services.”

ScPrime Coin Trading

ScPrime can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Probit and Whitebit and SouthXchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ScPrime directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ScPrime should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ScPrime using one of the exchanges listed above.

