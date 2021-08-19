Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX) Short Interest Update

Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,370,000 shares, a growth of 21.4% from the July 15th total of 7,720,000 shares. Currently, 4.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 2,630,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.6 days.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on STX shares. Benchmark decreased their price objective on Seagate Technology from $112.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on Seagate Technology from $95.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Barclays upgraded Seagate Technology from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Seagate Technology from $114.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Seagate Technology from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.39.

In other Seagate Technology news, EVP Ban Seng Teh sold 7,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.35, for a total transaction of $662,287.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Edward J. Zander sold 12,043 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.58, for a total value of $1,175,155.94. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,968,676.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $259,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 30,754 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $2,360,000 after purchasing an additional 4,071 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 51.5% during the 1st quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 12,274 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $942,000 after purchasing an additional 4,170 shares in the last quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,500,000. Finally, Greenleaf Trust grew its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 6,036 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $463,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares in the last quarter. 77.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ STX opened at $89.03 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.76. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.42. The company has a market cap of $20.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.37, a P/E/G ratio of 9.84 and a beta of 1.08. Seagate Technology has a 12 month low of $44.50 and a 12 month high of $106.22.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The data storage provider reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.98 billion. Seagate Technology had a return on equity of 130.74% and a net margin of 12.30%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.20 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Seagate Technology will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 21st. Seagate Technology’s payout ratio is presently 50.85%.

Seagate Technology Company Profile

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers hard disk and solid state drives, including serial advanced technology attachment, serial attached SCSI, and non-volatile memory express products; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

