Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE) Shares Sold by State of Michigan Retirement System

State of Michigan Retirement System cut its holdings in shares of Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 38,166 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Sealed Air were worth $2,261,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of SEE. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Sealed Air by 1.2% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,708,376 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $765,578,000 after buying an additional 204,729 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of Sealed Air by 6.9% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 11,360,362 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $520,532,000 after purchasing an additional 731,840 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sealed Air by 2.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,442,720 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $478,487,000 after purchasing an additional 261,167 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Sealed Air by 24.9% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,873,561 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $170,258,000 after purchasing an additional 572,027 shares during the period. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its stake in Sealed Air by 60.0% in the 1st quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 1,872,783 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $85,811,000 after purchasing an additional 702,384 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.83% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on SEE shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Sealed Air from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Sealed Air from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Sealed Air from $56.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. increased their price objective on Sealed Air from $56.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sealed Air from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sealed Air currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.08.

Shares of NYSE SEE opened at $59.25 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $57.91. Sealed Air Co. has a 52 week low of $36.27 and a 52 week high of $60.75. The company has a market cap of $8.88 billion, a PE ratio of 18.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.57.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. Sealed Air had a net margin of 9.56% and a return on equity of 519.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Sealed Air Co. will post 3.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. Sealed Air’s payout ratio is 25.08%.

Sealed Air Corporation provides food safety and security, and product protection solutions and equipment in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Food and Protective. The Food segment offers integrated packaging materials and automation equipment solutions to provide food safety and shelf life extension, automate processes, and optimize total cost for perishable food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets under the Cryovac, Cryovac Grip & Tear, Cryovac Darfresh, Cryovac Mirabella, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

