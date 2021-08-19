Secret Price Reaches $1.59 on Exchanges (SCRT)

Secret (CURRENCY:SCRT) traded up 9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on August 19th. One Secret coin can now be bought for approximately $1.59 or 0.00003582 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Secret has traded 4.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. Secret has a market capitalization of $110.65 million and $2.97 million worth of Secret was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Secret Coin Profile

Secret is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 26th, 2015. Secret’s total supply is 190,165,060 coins and its circulating supply is 69,703,477 coins. The official message board for Secret is forum.scrt.network . The official website for Secret is scrt.network . Secret’s official Twitter account is @SecretCoinDevs and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Secret Network is a blockchain that allows privacy-preserving smart contracts. That means applications built on Secret can utilize encrypted data without revealing it to anyone, even the nodes in the network. Using privacy technologies (such as trusted execution environments), Secret Network allows developers to build new types of powerful, permissionless, privacy-preserving applications – Secret Apps. Secret is the native coin of the Secret Network Enigma (ENG) swapped to SCRT on a 1:1 basis. “

Buying and Selling Secret

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Secret directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Secret should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Secret using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

