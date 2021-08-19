Securitas AB (OTCMKTS:SCTBF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Securitas AB (OTCMKTS:SCTBF) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 689,700 shares, a decrease of 27.3% from the July 15th total of 948,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 222.5 days.

SCTBF has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Securitas in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Securitas in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Securitas in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Securitas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of Securitas stock remained flat at $$16.68 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.38. Securitas has a 12-month low of $14.19 and a 12-month high of $17.55.

Securitas AB offers security services. The company operates through three segments: Security Services North America, Security Services Europe, and Security Services Ibero-America. It primarily offers on-site, mobile and remote guarding, electronic security, fire and safety, and corporate risk management services.

