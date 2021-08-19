Seelos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SEEL) Given New $11.00 Price Target at B. Riley

Seelos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SEEL) had its price target reduced by B. Riley from $15.00 to $11.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on SEEL. Roth Capital decreased their target price on shares of Seelos Therapeutics from $4.00 to $2.50 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Seelos Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. They issued an overweight rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Seelos Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Seelos Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Seelos Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $8.54.

Shares of NASDAQ SEEL opened at $1.95 on Wednesday. Seelos Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.56 and a 52 week high of $6.60. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $199.51 million, a P/E ratio of -3.25 and a beta of 3.03.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Commerce Bank bought a new stake in Seelos Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $125,000. Ikarian Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Seelos Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $3,585,000. Woodline Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Seelos Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $3,549,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Seelos Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $222,000. Finally, M Holdings Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Seelos Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $767,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.46% of the company’s stock.

Seelos Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on development and advancement of novel therapeutics to address unmet medical needs for the benefit of patients with central nervous system disorders. The firm’s portfolio includes several late-stage clinical assets targeting indications including Acute Suicidal Ideation and Behavior in Major Depressive Disorder �or Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder, �amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, Sanfilippo syndrome, Parkinson’s disease, other psychiatric and movement disorders plus orphan diseases.

