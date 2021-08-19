Selecta Biosciences (NASDAQ:SELB) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Selecta Biosciences (NASDAQ:SELB) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Selecta Biosciences, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company which develops targeted immunotherapies and vaccines. Its product pipelineincludes gene therapy, food allergy, malaria; SEL-212, which is a therapeutic enzyme indicated for refractory gout; SEL-070, which is indicated for smoking cessation and relapse prevention; SEL-701, which is indicated for the treatment of human papillomavirus associated cancer and SEL-212 consists of SVP-Rapamycin co-administered with pegsiticase, its pegylated uricase. Selecta Biosciences, Inc. is based in Watertown, United States. “

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Selecta Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $3.50 price objective on shares of Selecta Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Selecta Biosciences in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued a buy rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $8.10.

NASDAQ:SELB opened at $3.90 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $448.81 million, a PE ratio of -8.67 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.10. Selecta Biosciences has a 12 month low of $1.47 and a 12 month high of $5.70.

Selecta Biosciences (NASDAQ:SELB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $19.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.83 million. Equities research analysts expect that Selecta Biosciences will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Peter G. Traber acquired 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.32 per share, with a total value of $41,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 110,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $366,860. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Peter G. Traber acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.99 per share, for a total transaction of $79,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 135,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $540,645. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 24.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SELB. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Selecta Biosciences by 260.0% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,126,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,621,000 after acquiring an additional 1,535,557 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Selecta Biosciences by 361.2% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,854,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,393,000 after acquiring an additional 1,452,681 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Selecta Biosciences by 9,916.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,319,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,997,000 after acquiring an additional 1,305,863 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Selecta Biosciences by 816.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 993,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,011,000 after acquiring an additional 885,381 shares during the period. Finally, Acuta Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Selecta Biosciences in the first quarter worth about $3,724,000. 43.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Selecta Biosciences Company Profile

Selecta Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops nanoparticle immunomodulatory drugs for the treatment and prevention of human diseases. The company's proprietary pipeline includes enzymes therapies, gene therapies, and other products and product candidates affected by undesired immune responses.

