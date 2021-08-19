Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.87 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) to report sales of $2.87 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Sempra Energy’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.84 billion to $2.89 billion. Sempra Energy posted sales of $2.64 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 8.7%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Sempra Energy will report full year sales of $11.72 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $11.49 billion to $11.95 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $12.22 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.10 billion to $12.43 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Sempra Energy.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.04. Sempra Energy had a net margin of 18.44% and a return on equity of 10.40%. The firm had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Sempra Energy from $141.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Sempra Energy from $148.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Sempra Energy from $151.00 to $145.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Sempra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $135.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Sempra Energy from $145.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.43.

NYSE SRE opened at $132.59 on Thursday. Sempra Energy has a 12 month low of $112.33 and a 12 month high of $144.93. The company’s 50-day moving average is $134.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market cap of $42.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.64.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 7th were issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 6th. Sempra Energy’s payout ratio is currently 54.79%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its holdings in shares of Sempra Energy by 374.1% during the 1st quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 22,178 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,940,000 after purchasing an additional 17,500 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new position in Sempra Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,057,000. Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in Sempra Energy by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,163,867 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $154,306,000 after acquiring an additional 54,612 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden boosted its holdings in Sempra Energy by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 57,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,570,000 after acquiring an additional 6,600 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Sempra Energy by 38.5% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 115,939 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $15,291,000 after acquiring an additional 32,231 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.36% of the company’s stock.

Sempra Energy Company Profile

Sempra Energy is an energy-service holding company, which engages in the development and operation of energy infrastructure, and provision of electric and gas services. It operates through the following segments: San Diego Gas and Electric Company (SDG&E), Southern California Gas Company (SoCalGas), Sempra Texas Utilities, Sempra Mexico, and Sempra LNG.

