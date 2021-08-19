Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $8.100-$8.700 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $8.470. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Sempra Energy also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $7.750-$8.350 EPS.

Shares of SRE stock traded up $0.08 on Thursday, hitting $132.67. The company had a trading volume of 5,832 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,540,092. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.64. Sempra Energy has a twelve month low of $112.33 and a twelve month high of $144.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $134.15.

Get Sempra Energy alerts:

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.04. Sempra Energy had a return on equity of 10.40% and a net margin of 18.44%. The company had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Sempra Energy will post 8.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 7th were given a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 6th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.32%. Sempra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.79%.

SRE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America lowered shares of Sempra Energy from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $135.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Sempra Energy from $151.00 to $145.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Sempra Energy from $158.00 to $155.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Sempra Energy from $145.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Sempra Energy from $141.00 to $140.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $148.43.

Sempra Energy Company Profile

Sempra Energy is an energy-service holding company, which engages in the development and operation of energy infrastructure, and provision of electric and gas services. It operates through the following segments: San Diego Gas and Electric Company (SDG&E), Southern California Gas Company (SoCalGas), Sempra Texas Utilities, Sempra Mexico, and Sempra LNG.

Featured Article: What does an inverted yield curve signify?



Receive News & Ratings for Sempra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sempra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.