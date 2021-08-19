Sesen Bio (NASDAQ:SESN) Price Target Cut to $3.00

Sesen Bio (NASDAQ:SESN) had its price objective reduced by stock analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $7.00 to $3.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price target indicates a potential upside of 129.01% from the stock’s previous close.

SESN has been the topic of several other research reports. HC Wainwright downgraded shares of Sesen Bio from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sesen Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th.

NASDAQ SESN opened at $1.31 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $256.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.64 and a beta of 0.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.89. Sesen Bio has a 52 week low of $0.70 and a 52 week high of $6.04.

Sesen Bio (NASDAQ:SESN) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.09). As a group, analysts expect that Sesen Bio will post -0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new stake in shares of Sesen Bio in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Highland Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Sesen Bio during the first quarter worth $26,000. Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd. acquired a new position in Sesen Bio during the second quarter worth $46,000. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Sesen Bio during the second quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Sesen Bio during the second quarter worth $49,000. 23.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sesen Bio Company Profile

Sesen Bio, Inc engages in designing, engineering, and developing of targeted protein therapeutics. It offers the Vicinium and Proxinium which target tumor cell surface antigens that allow for rapid internalization into the targeted cancer cell and also have limited expression on normal cells. The company was founded by Reza Dana, K.

