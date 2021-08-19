SFL (NYSE:SFL) Lifted to Buy at DNB Markets

SFL (NYSE:SFL) was upgraded by DNB Markets from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.
A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded SFL from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday. B. Riley increased their target price on SFL from $8.50 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered SFL from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.33.
SFL traded up $0.47 during trading on Thursday, reaching $7.64. The company had a trading volume of 33,770 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,143,864. The company has a market capitalization of $978.88 million, a PE ratio of -7.96 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.46. SFL has a 52 week low of $5.85 and a 52 week high of $9.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98.
SFL Company Profile
SFL Corp. Ltd. engages in the ownership and operation of vessels and offshore related assets. It also involves in the charter, purchase, and sale of assets. It operate through subsidiaries located in Bermuda, Cyprus, Malta, Liberia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and the Marshall Islands. The company was founded on October 10, 2003 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.
