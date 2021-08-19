SFL (NYSE:SFL) Lifted to Buy at DNB Markets

SFL (NYSE:SFL) was upgraded by DNB Markets from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded SFL from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday. B. Riley increased their target price on SFL from $8.50 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered SFL from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.33.

Get SFL alerts:

SFL traded up $0.47 during trading on Thursday, reaching $7.64. The company had a trading volume of 33,770 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,143,864. The company has a market capitalization of $978.88 million, a PE ratio of -7.96 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.46. SFL has a 52 week low of $5.85 and a 52 week high of $9.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SFL. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in SFL in the second quarter worth about $10,380,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of SFL during the fourth quarter worth about $7,609,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of SFL during the first quarter worth about $8,904,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of SFL by 301.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,312,001 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $8,239,000 after purchasing an additional 984,979 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SFL by 489.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,077,174 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $8,240,000 after purchasing an additional 894,485 shares during the period. 24.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SFL Company Profile

SFL Corp. Ltd. engages in the ownership and operation of vessels and offshore related assets. It also involves in the charter, purchase, and sale of assets. It operate through subsidiaries located in Bermuda, Cyprus, Malta, Liberia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and the Marshall Islands. The company was founded on October 10, 2003 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

Featured Article: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for SFL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SFL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.