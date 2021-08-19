Shaker Investments LLC OH Sells 8,076 Shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Shaker Investments LLC OH decreased its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) by 41.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 11,598 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 8,076 shares during the quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $1,643,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FIS. CX Institutional lifted its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 20.6% during the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,228 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 107.1% during the first quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 669 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 11.8% during the first quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 274,871 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $38,650,000 after purchasing an additional 29,014 shares during the period. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 45.8% during the first quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,829 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,382,000 after acquiring an additional 3,086 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foster Group Inc. raised its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 1.9% during the first quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 4,130 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $581,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. 80.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have commented on FIS shares. Barclays boosted their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $167.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $150.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $153.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Truist downgraded Fidelity National Information Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $155.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, June 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.93.

In other Fidelity National Information Services news, Director Jeffrey A. Goldstein purchased 2,222 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $134.05 per share, for a total transaction of $297,859.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director James B. Stallings, Jr. sold 17,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.95, for a total value of $2,580,110.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,805 shares in the company, valued at $2,725,784.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FIS traded down $5.57 on Thursday, reaching $128.87. 5,005,979 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,382,811. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 920.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $142.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $120.17 and a 1-year high of $156.73.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.39 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a net margin of 0.69% and a return on equity of 7.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.15 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.57%.

Fidelity National Information Services Company Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the business of technology, solutions and services for merchants, banks and capital markets businesses. It operates through the following segments: Merchant, Banking, and Capital Markets. The Merchant segment is focused on serving merchants of all sizes globally, enabling them to accept electronic payments, including credit, debit and prepaid payments originated at a physical point of sale as well as in card-not-present environments such as eCommerce and mobile.

