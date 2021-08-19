Sharpay (S) Price Tops $0.0005 on Top Exchanges

Sharpay (CURRENCY:S) traded up 3.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on August 19th. In the last seven days, Sharpay has traded 3.2% higher against the US dollar. One Sharpay coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. Sharpay has a market cap of $585,676.29 and approximately $1,582.00 worth of Sharpay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002141 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00002564 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.81 or 0.00057410 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 15.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66.91 or 0.00143307 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $69.53 or 0.00148914 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00004024 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $46,705.68 or 1.00027369 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $424.55 or 0.00909239 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 17% against the dollar and now trades at $331.52 or 0.00710006 BTC.

About Sharpay

Sharpay’s total supply is 4,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,240,302,597 coins. The official message board for Sharpay is medium.com/@sharpay . Sharpay’s official Twitter account is @sharpay_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Sharpay is sharpay.io

