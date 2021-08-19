Sharps Compliance (NASDAQ:SMED) Cut to “Neutral” at HC Wainwright

Sharps Compliance (NASDAQ:SMED) was downgraded by research analysts at HC Wainwright from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Briefing.com reports.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Roth Capital raised their target price on shares of Sharps Compliance from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Barrington Research increased their price target on shares of Sharps Compliance from $15.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sharps Compliance from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:SMED opened at $9.13 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $156.66 million, a PE ratio of 15.74 and a beta of -0.25. Sharps Compliance has a fifty-two week low of $5.45 and a fifty-two week high of $18.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Sharps Compliance (NASDAQ:SMED) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.03). Sharps Compliance had a net margin of 14.16% and a return on equity of 30.81%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Sharps Compliance will post 0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Parris H. Holmes, Jr. sold 74,140 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.85, for a total transaction of $1,026,839.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 834,329 shares in the company, valued at $11,555,456.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Parris H. Holmes, Jr. sold 13,123 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.05, for a total value of $158,132.15. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 654,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,889,484.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 173,045 shares of company stock worth $2,336,960. Insiders own 15.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sharps Compliance by 14.8% during the first quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 14,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sharps Compliance by 8.3% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 26,221 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new stake in Sharps Compliance in the first quarter valued at $45,000. ClariVest Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Sharps Compliance by 6.0% in the first quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 63,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $911,000 after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Sharps Compliance by 80.0% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 12,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $181,000 after acquiring an additional 5,600 shares during the period. 42.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sharps Compliance Corp. provides medical, pharmaceutical, and hazardous waste management services in the United States. It offers Sharps Recovery System for the containment, transportation, treatment, and tracking of medical waste generated outside the hospital and health care facility settings; TakeAway Recovery System to treat used needles, syringes, and other used healthcare products; Route-Based Pickup Service, a medical and hazardous waste pick-up services; and MedSafe, a solution for the safe collection, transportation, and disposal of unwanted and expired ultimate-user medications.

