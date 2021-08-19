Sharps Compliance (NASDAQ:SMED) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Sharps Compliance (NASDAQ:SMED) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.03), Fidelity Earnings reports. Sharps Compliance had a return on equity of 30.81% and a net margin of 14.16%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.13 EPS.

SMED traded down $0.51 on Thursday, reaching $8.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,426 shares, compared to its average volume of 200,786. The firm has a market cap of $147.91 million, a PE ratio of 14.69 and a beta of -0.25. Sharps Compliance has a 1 year low of $5.45 and a 1 year high of $18.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 2.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.13.

Get Sharps Compliance alerts:

In other Sharps Compliance news, Director Parris H. Holmes, Jr. sold 74,140 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.85, for a total transaction of $1,026,839.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 834,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,555,456.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Dennis Halligan sold 17,482 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.63, for a total value of $290,725.66. Insiders sold 173,045 shares of company stock valued at $2,336,960 in the last three months. 15.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SMED shares. Barrington Research upped their target price on Sharps Compliance from $15.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sharps Compliance from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Roth Capital upped their target price on Sharps Compliance from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, HC Wainwright downgraded Sharps Compliance from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.33.

Sharps Compliance Company Profile

Sharps Compliance Corp. provides medical, pharmaceutical, and hazardous waste management services in the United States. It offers Sharps Recovery System for the containment, transportation, treatment, and tracking of medical waste generated outside the hospital and health care facility settings; TakeAway Recovery System to treat used needles, syringes, and other used healthcare products; Route-Based Pickup Service, a medical and hazardous waste pick-up services; and MedSafe, a solution for the safe collection, transportation, and disposal of unwanted and expired ultimate-user medications.

See Also: How are capital gains distributions different for tax-deferred account?

Receive News & Ratings for Sharps Compliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sharps Compliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.