Shield Protocol (SHIELD) Market Capitalization Achieves $1.33 Million

Shield Protocol (CURRENCY:SHIELD) traded up 4.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on August 19th. During the last seven days, Shield Protocol has traded 5.1% higher against the dollar. One Shield Protocol coin can now be purchased for approximately $5.79 or 0.00013023 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Shield Protocol has a total market capitalization of $1.33 million and $360,467.00 worth of Shield Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002249 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002526 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.99 or 0.00053939 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $63.55 or 0.00142892 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67.17 or 0.00151052 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00003854 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44,341.86 or 0.99709516 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $403.73 or 0.00907849 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,992.17 or 0.06728362 BTC.

Shield Protocol Coin Profile

Shield Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 229,816 coins. Shield Protocol’s official Twitter account is @shield2protocol

Buying and Selling Shield Protocol

