Short Interest in Agile Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:AGPYY) Grows By 20.0%

Agile Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:AGPYY) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a growth of 20.0% from the July 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

A number of research analysts recently commented on AGPYY shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Agile Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Agile Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.00.

Get Agile Group alerts:

Shares of AGPYY opened at $57.37 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.96. Agile Group has a 12-month low of $57.34 and a 12-month high of $77.55. The company has a current ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Agile Group Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the property development, property management, hotel operation, property investment, environmental protection, and other businesses in the People's Republic of China. As of December 31, 2020, the company had a land bank with a total gross floor area of 53.01 million square meters in 84 cities located in Southern China region, Eastern China region, Western China region, Central China region, Hainan and Yunnan region, Northeast China region, Northern China region, Hong Kong, and internationally.

Read More: 52-Week Highs and Lows



Receive News & Ratings for Agile Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agile Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.