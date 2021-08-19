Short Interest in Anglo American Platinum Limited (OTCMKTS:ANGPY) Grows By 43.5%

Anglo American Platinum Limited (OTCMKTS:ANGPY) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,300 shares, a growth of 43.5% from the July 15th total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 26,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Separately, HSBC upgraded Anglo American Platinum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd.

ANGPY stock opened at $18.92 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $19.88. Anglo American Platinum has a one year low of $10.50 and a one year high of $26.06.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 26th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a $1.1795 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This is a positive change from Anglo American Platinum’s previous dividend of $0.50. This represents a yield of 5.34%.

About Anglo American Platinum

Anglo American Platinum Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the supply of platinum group metals. The firm specializes in mined, recycled, and traded metal which include palladium, platinum, rhodium, ruthenium, iridium, and osmium. The company was founded on July 13, 1946 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.

