Short Interest in Anglo American Platinum Limited (OTCMKTS:ANGPY) Grows By 43.5%

Anglo American Platinum Limited (OTCMKTS:ANGPY) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,300 shares, a growth of 43.5% from the July 15th total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 26,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Separately, HSBC upgraded Anglo American Platinum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd.
ANGPY stock opened at $18.92 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $19.88. Anglo American Platinum has a one year low of $10.50 and a one year high of $26.06.
About Anglo American Platinum
Anglo American Platinum Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the supply of platinum group metals. The firm specializes in mined, recycled, and traded metal which include palladium, platinum, rhodium, ruthenium, iridium, and osmium. The company was founded on July 13, 1946 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.
