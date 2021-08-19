Short Interest in BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUI) Increases By 40.0%

BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUI) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 45,500 shares, an increase of 40.0% from the July 15th total of 32,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 57,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.
Shares of MUI opened at $15.78 on Thursday. BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund has a fifty-two week low of $13.84 and a fifty-two week high of $16.23. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.75.
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.054 per share. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th.
BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund Company Profile
BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund, Inc is a closed-end investment fund and investment trust company. Its investment objective is to provide high current income exempt from federal income taxes. The company was founded on August 1, 2003 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.
