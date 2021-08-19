Short Interest in BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUI) Increases By 40.0%

BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUI) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 45,500 shares, an increase of 40.0% from the July 15th total of 32,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 57,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Shares of MUI opened at $15.78 on Thursday. BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund has a fifty-two week low of $13.84 and a fifty-two week high of $16.23. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.75.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.054 per share. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MUI. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 661 shares in the last quarter. 6 Meridian grew its holdings in BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 40,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $604,000 after acquiring an additional 768 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 19,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 840 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its holdings in BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 14,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 17,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 1,120 shares in the last quarter.

BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund Company Profile

BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund, Inc is a closed-end investment fund and investment trust company. Its investment objective is to provide high current income exempt from federal income taxes. The company was founded on August 1, 2003 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

