Short Interest in BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund (NYSE:MPA) Drops By 20.2%

BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund (NYSE:MPA) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,700 shares, a drop of 20.2% from the July 15th total of 8,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MPA. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 28,850 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund by 23.4% during the 1st quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 30,832 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $454,000 after acquiring an additional 5,853 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,262 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 1,847 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 21,039 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 1,009 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund by 140.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 8.18% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MPA traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $15.91. The company had a trading volume of 6,883 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,694. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.94. BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund has a fifty-two week low of $13.56 and a fifty-two week high of $16.76.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a $0.055 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.15%.

BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund Company Profile

BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in long-term investment grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and Pennsylvania income taxes.

