Short Interest in Dufry AG (OTCMKTS:DUFRY) Declines By 16.8%

Dufry AG (OTCMKTS:DUFRY) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 12,900 shares, a decrease of 16.8% from the July 15th total of 15,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,127,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Oddo Bhf upgraded shares of Dufry from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Dufry from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Dufry currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of OTCMKTS DUFRY opened at $5.11 on Thursday. Dufry has a 1 year low of $2.65 and a 1 year high of $7.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.98.

Dufry AG operates as a travel retailer worldwide. The company operates various store concepts, including general travel retail shops under the Dufry, World Duty Free, Nuance, Hellenic Duty Free, Colombian Emeralds, Duty Free Uruguay, Hudson, Duty Free Shop Argentina, and RegStaer brands; Dufry shopping stores; brand boutiques; convenience stores primarily under the Hudson brand; and specialized shops and theme stores.

