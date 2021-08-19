Short Interest in Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR) Expands By 23.3%

Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 161,300 shares, a growth of 23.3% from the July 15th total of 130,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 40,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.0 days. Currently, 1.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Enstar Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $330,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new stake in shares of Enstar Group in the first quarter worth approximately $854,000. Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of Enstar Group by 12.7% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 62,219 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $15,891,000 after purchasing an additional 6,992 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Enstar Group by 18.5% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,346 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,540,000 after purchasing an additional 2,242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan Co. lifted its position in shares of Enstar Group by 1,958.0% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 1,029 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 979 shares in the last quarter. 60.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ ESGR traded down $4.61 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $243.89. 393 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 40,410. Enstar Group has a 12 month low of $148.56 and a 12 month high of $269.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $248.33.

Enstar Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the acquisition and management of insurance and reinsurance companies. It operates through the following segments: Non-Life Run-off, Atrium, StarStone, and Other. The Non-Life Run-off segment includes subsidiaries that run off property and casualty and other non-life lines of business.

