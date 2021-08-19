Short Interest in Fangdd Network Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:DUO) Decreases By 35.3%

Fangdd Network Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:DUO) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 110,200 shares, a drop of 35.3% from the July 15th total of 170,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 380,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Fangdd Network Group during the first quarter valued at $68,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fangdd Network Group during the first quarter valued at $75,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Fangdd Network Group during the first quarter valued at $244,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fangdd Network Group by 6.3% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 94,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $594,000 after acquiring an additional 5,575 shares during the period. 0.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Fangdd Network Group stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $1.44. The company had a trading volume of 11,874 shares, compared to its average volume of 227,828. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.42. The company has a market cap of $105.02 million, a PE ratio of -2.61 and a beta of -0.96. Fangdd Network Group has a 1-year low of $1.42 and a 1-year high of $13.97.

Fangdd Network Group (NASDAQ:DUO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.23). Fangdd Network Group had a negative return on equity of 19.87% and a negative net margin of 14.83%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Fangdd Network Group will post -0.19 EPS for the current year.

Fangdd Network Group Ltd. operates as an online real estate marketplace in the People's Republic of China. The company operates Duoduo Sales for real estate agents to access primary and other property listings, large real estate buyer base, and marketplace products and services, such as shared listings, data analytic tools, premium marketplace functions, and AI-based marketplace assistance, as well as evaluate online business performances; and Duoduo Cloud Agency that provides a suite of tools and services to agencies manage their business and agents.

