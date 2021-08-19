Short Interest in Fanuc Co. (OTCMKTS:FANUY) Drops By 24.4%

Fanuc Co. (OTCMKTS:FANUY) was the target of a large drop in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 49,900 shares, a drop of 24.4% from the July 15th total of 66,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 298,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Fanuc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fanuc currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.00.

Shares of Fanuc stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $21.50. 246,992 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 212,237. The company has a market cap of $43.41 billion, a PE ratio of 46.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.09. Fanuc has a twelve month low of $17.34 and a twelve month high of $28.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $23.60.

FANUC Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, sale, and maintenance of computer numerical control (CNC) systems, lasers, robot systems, robomachines, roboshot, robocut and nano robots. It operates through the following divisions: Factory Automation (FA), Robot, and Robomachine. The FA division manufactures CNC systems, CNC servo motors, and lasers.

