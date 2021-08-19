Short Interest in Héroux-Devtek Inc. (OTCMKTS:HERXF) Expands By 30.9%

Héroux-Devtek Inc. (OTCMKTS:HERXF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 12,700 shares, a growth of 30.9% from the July 15th total of 9,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 127.0 days.

Shares of HERXF stock traded up $0.21 on Thursday, reaching $14.91. The company had a trading volume of 3,418 shares, compared to its average volume of 889. Héroux-Devtek has a one year low of $7.02 and a one year high of $15.19. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.54.

Get Héroux-Devtek alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on HERXF shares. TD Securities raised shares of Héroux-Devtek from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Héroux-Devtek from C$22.00 to C$22.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Desjardins upped their price objective on shares of Héroux-Devtek from C$25.00 to C$26.00 and gave the stock a “top pick” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Héroux-Devtek in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Héroux-Devtek from C$17.50 to C$18.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.25.

HÃ©roux-Devtek Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, assembling, and repair and overhaul of aircraft landing gears, hydraulic and electromechanical flight control actuators, custom ball screws, and fracture-critical components. The company is also involved in the surface treatment of landing gear components; assembling and installation of aircraft components at customer assembly lines, as well as offers electronic enclosures, heat exchangers, cabinets, and titanium components.

Featured Article: Fundamental Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Héroux-Devtek Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Héroux-Devtek and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.