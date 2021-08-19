Short Interest in Höegh LNG Partners LP (NYSE:HMLP) Grows By 46.3%

Höegh LNG Partners LP (NYSE:HMLP) saw a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 329,800 shares, an increase of 46.3% from the July 15th total of 225,500 shares. Currently, 1.9% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 373,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

NYSE HMLP opened at $4.55 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.61. Höegh LNG Partners has a twelve month low of $4.32 and a twelve month high of $18.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $151.55 million, a P/E ratio of 2.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.78.

Höegh LNG Partners (NYSE:HMLP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The shipping company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.21. Höegh LNG Partners had a return on equity of 21.32% and a net margin of 57.73%. The business had revenue of $34.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.70 million. Analysts expect that Höegh LNG Partners will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. Höegh LNG Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 2.30%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HMLP. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Höegh LNG Partners during the first quarter valued at about $7,812,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Höegh LNG Partners in the second quarter worth about $4,850,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Höegh LNG Partners by 18.0% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 846,669 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $12,311,000 after purchasing an additional 129,000 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Höegh LNG Partners by 48.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 301,248 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $4,307,000 after purchasing an additional 97,781 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bard Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Höegh LNG Partners by 263.7% in the second quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 117,783 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,072,000 after purchasing an additional 85,400 shares during the last quarter. 18.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HMLP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. upped their target price on Höegh LNG Partners from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Barclays lowered Höegh LNG Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. B. Riley lowered Höegh LNG Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $7.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Höegh LNG Partners from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.60.

Höegh LNG Partners LP engages in undertaking of floating storage and re-gasification units (FSRUs). It operates through the Majority Held FSRUs, and Joint Venture FSRUs segments. The Majority Held FSRUs segment includes the direct financing lease related to the PGN FSRU Lampung and the operating leases related to the Hoegh Gallant and the Hoegh Grace.

