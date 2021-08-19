Short Interest in ICC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICCH) Decreases By 21.2%

ICC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICCH) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, a decrease of 21.2% from the July 15th total of 3,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.9 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of NASDAQ ICCH remained flat at $$16.08 during midday trading on Thursday. 11 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,704. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. ICC has a 12-month low of $10.62 and a 12-month high of $19.05. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.99. The firm has a market cap of $53.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.62 and a beta of 0.29.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of ICC by 2,142.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,142 shares during the period. Murchinson Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of ICC in the second quarter valued at about $2,080,000. Stilwell Value LLC lifted its stake in shares of ICC by 5.5% in the second quarter. Stilwell Value LLC now owns 202,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,236,000 after purchasing an additional 10,504 shares during the period. Finally, M3F Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ICC by 12.2% in the first quarter. M3F Inc. now owns 230,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,414,000 after purchasing an additional 25,138 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.11% of the company’s stock.

ICC Holdings, Inc operates as an insurance holding company. The firm focuses on the food and beverage industry. It operates as an insurance carrier primarily underwriting commercial multi-peril, liquor liability, worker’s compensation, and umbrella liability coverage for the food and beverage. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Rock Island, IL.

