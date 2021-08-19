Short Interest in Inovalon Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:INOV) Declines By 26.2%

Inovalon Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:INOV) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,960,000 shares, a decline of 26.2% from the July 15th total of 4,010,000 shares. Currently, 3.9% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 436,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.8 days.

INOV stock traded up $3.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $40.32. The company had a trading volume of 9,456,016 shares, compared to its average volume of 572,326. The company has a market capitalization of $6.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 149.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.60. Inovalon has a 12-month low of $17.56 and a 12-month high of $40.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $34.68.

Inovalon (NASDAQ:INOV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $190.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $183.89 million. Inovalon had a net margin of 5.55% and a return on equity of 11.72%. On average, research analysts forecast that Inovalon will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Jason Capitel sold 19,259 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.08, for a total transaction of $617,828.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 472,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,166,718.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 49.75% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in INOV. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Inovalon during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Inovalon during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Inovalon during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Inovalon during the 1st quarter valued at about $83,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Inovalon by 742.5% during the 2nd quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC now owns 3,572 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 3,148 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.98% of the company’s stock.

INOV has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of Inovalon from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Inovalon from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet cut shares of Inovalon from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Inovalon from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, SVB Leerink cut shares of Inovalon from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.43.

About Inovalon

Inovalon Holdings, Inc engages in the development of cloud-based platforms for the healthcare industry. Its products include datasets, integration technologies, predictive analytics, and related services. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Bowie, MD.

