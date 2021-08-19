Short Interest in Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF (NASDAQ:IUS) Decreases By 28.8%

Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF (NASDAQ:IUS) saw a significant decrease in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 13,100 shares, a decrease of 28.8% from the July 15th total of 18,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 17,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF by 86.9% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF by 372.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 1,592 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF by 45.3% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 280,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,452,000 after acquiring an additional 87,444 shares in the last quarter.

IUS stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $37.65. 8,909 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,705. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $37.56. Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF has a 12-month low of $25.79 and a 12-month high of $42.00.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were given a $0.123 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 21st. This represents a $0.49 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%.

