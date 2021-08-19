Short Interest in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF (NASDAQ:EMXF) Expands By 18.6%

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF (NASDAQ:EMXF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,000 shares, a growth of 18.6% from the July 15th total of 5,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.3 days.

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF stock traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $43.53. 3,409 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,083. The business has a fifty day moving average of $45.21. iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF has a 1-year low of $35.85 and a 1-year high of $47.13.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th.

