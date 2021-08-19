Short Interest in KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE) Rises By 18.0%

KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 14,150,000 shares, an increase of 18.0% from the July 15th total of 11,990,000 shares. Approximately 1.8% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 9,420,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Blackstone Inc bought a new position in KE in the second quarter worth $17,403,000. Capital Impact Advisors LLC bought a new position in KE in the second quarter worth $950,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in KE by 127.6% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,833,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,776,000 after purchasing an additional 2,149,272 shares during the period. Lone Pine Capital LLC bought a new position in KE in the second quarter worth $623,140,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in KE by 57.7% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,932,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,806,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072,862 shares during the period. 29.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BEKE has been the topic of several analyst reports. China Renaissance Securities upgraded KE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, April 23rd. 86 Research upgraded KE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 20th. HSBC downgraded KE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.90 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, August 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded KE from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut KE from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.11.

Shares of BEKE traded down $2.97 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $17.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,826,824 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,038,595. KE has a one year low of $16.63 and a one year high of $79.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.24 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.25. The business has a 50-day moving average of $35.92.

KE (NYSE:BEKE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $1.17. The firm had revenue of $20.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.96 billion. KE had a return on equity of 4.92% and a net margin of 3.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 190.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that KE will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

KE Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in operating an integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in three segments: Existing Home Transaction Services, New Home Transaction Services, and Emerging and Other Services.

