Short Interest in Kismet Acquisition One Corp (NASDAQ:KSMT) Grows By 18.3%

Kismet Acquisition One Corp (NASDAQ:KSMT) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 116,800 shares, a growth of 18.3% from the July 15th total of 98,700 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 76,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days.

Shares of Kismet Acquisition One stock traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $9.72. The company had a trading volume of 8,735 shares, compared to its average volume of 239,504. Kismet Acquisition One has a one year low of $9.25 and a one year high of $10.97. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.90.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fir Tree Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Kismet Acquisition One during the second quarter valued at $2,374,000. Vivaldi Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Kismet Acquisition One by 86.6% during the second quarter. Vivaldi Asset Management LLC now owns 380,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,775,000 after buying an additional 176,747 shares during the period. MYDA Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Kismet Acquisition One during the second quarter valued at $595,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in Kismet Acquisition One during the second quarter valued at $210,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Kismet Acquisition One by 34.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 5,043 shares during the last quarter. 65.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kismet Acquisition One Corp does not have significant operations. The company focuses on acquiring, engaging in a share exchange, share reconstruction and amalgamation, contractual control arrangement with, purchasing all or substantially all of the assets of, or engaging in any other similar initial business combination with one or more businesses or entities.

