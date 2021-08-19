Short Interest in LG Display Co., Ltd. (NYSE:LPL) Grows By 27.7%

LG Display Co., Ltd. (NYSE:LPL) was the target of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,560,000 shares, an increase of 27.7% from the July 15th total of 3,570,000 shares. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 547,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 8.3 days.

LPL traded down $0.33 during trading on Thursday, reaching $8.59. 15,705 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 626,305. LG Display has a one year low of $5.30 and a one year high of $12.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.15 billion, a PE ratio of 5.72, a PEG ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.01.

LG Display (NYSE:LPL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The electronics maker reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.11). LG Display had a return on equity of 10.51% and a net margin of 4.56%. The business had revenue of $6.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.21 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that LG Display will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

LPL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Macquarie cut shares of LG Display from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of LG Display from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. CLSA cut shares of LG Display from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LG Display from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Nomura upgraded shares of LG Display from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Corient Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in LG Display by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 19,912 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $199,000 after acquiring an additional 1,438 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in LG Display by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 40,086 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $486,000 after acquiring an additional 1,505 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in LG Display by 240.1% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,119 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 2,202 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in LG Display by 355.2% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,560 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 2,778 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JustInvest LLC boosted its stake in shares of LG Display by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 99,136 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $990,000 after purchasing an additional 3,075 shares during the last quarter. 2.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About LG Display

LG Display Co, Ltd. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of thin-film transistor liquid crystal display (TFT-LCD) and organic light emitting diode (OLED) technology-based display panels. Its TFT-LCD and OLED technology-based display panels are primarily used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablet computers, mobile devices, and automotive displays.

