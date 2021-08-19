Short Interest in MainStreet Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNSB) Decreases By 22.0%

MainStreet Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNSB) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 39,600 shares, a drop of 22.0% from the July 15th total of 50,800 shares. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 30,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days.

NASDAQ MNSB traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $23.83. 16 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,135. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.27. MainStreet Bancshares has a 1 year low of $11.75 and a 1 year high of $24.95. The stock has a market cap of $179.94 million, a P/E ratio of 7.69 and a beta of 0.53.

Get MainStreet Bancshares alerts:

MainStreet Bancshares (NASDAQ:MNSB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.36. MainStreet Bancshares had a net margin of 35.35% and a return on equity of 17.72%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that MainStreet Bancshares will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, President Abdulhamid Hersiburane sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.71, for a total value of $31,794.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 7.32% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in MainStreet Bancshares by 59.9% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in MainStreet Bancshares by 150.6% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 3,133 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in MainStreet Bancshares by 180.1% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 8,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 5,328 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in MainStreet Bancshares during the second quarter valued at $208,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in MainStreet Bancshares by 3,561.7% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 9,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 9,581 shares in the last quarter. 43.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MainStreet Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of MainStreet Bancshares from $25.50 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd.

About MainStreet Bancshares

MainStreet Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for MainStreet Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, and professional service organizations primarily in Northern Virginia and the greater Washington, the District of Columbia metropolitan area.

Read More: The Structure of a Futures Contract

Receive News & Ratings for MainStreet Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MainStreet Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.