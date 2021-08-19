Short Interest in Molecular Partners AG (OTCMKTS:MLLCF) Declines By 28.3%

Molecular Partners AG (OTCMKTS:MLLCF) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 120,900 shares, a decline of 28.3% from the July 15th total of 168,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 26.3 days.

Shares of Molecular Partners stock traded up $0.30 during trading on Thursday, reaching $19.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 300 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,745. Molecular Partners has a 52 week low of $16.00 and a 52 week high of $33.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $19.71.

Molecular Partners Company Profile

Molecular Partners AG operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is developing Abicipar, a DARPin therapeutic candidate, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration, as well as for diabetic macular edema; and MP0250 that binds and inhibit vascular endothelial growth factor and hepatocyte growth factor pathways, which restores clinical sensitivity to various standard-of-care therapies in multiple myeloma.

