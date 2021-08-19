Short Interest in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) Rises By 39.7%

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,070,000 shares, an increase of 39.7% from the July 15th total of 765,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 367,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.9 days. Approximately 2.5% of the shares of the company are short sold.

In related news, Director Jeff Zhou sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $465.22, for a total value of $186,088.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,842,028.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 1,379 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $457.10, for a total transaction of $630,340.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 71,372 shares of company stock valued at $28,806,824. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in Monolithic Power Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC increased its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 35.0% in the second quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 135 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in Monolithic Power Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 79.0% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 145 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Monolithic Power Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $420.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $375.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Monolithic Power Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $472.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $439.11.

Shares of MPWR traded up $3.40 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $461.31. 1,157 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 454,997. The company has a market capitalization of $21.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 109.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.90. Monolithic Power Systems has a fifty-two week low of $235.62 and a fifty-two week high of $470.74. The company has a 50-day moving average of $400.39.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.69. The business had revenue of $293.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $281.24 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 19.13% and a return on equity of 19.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 57.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.08 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Monolithic Power Systems will post 4.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. Monolithic Power Systems’s payout ratio is 68.18%.

Monolithic Power Systems Company Profile

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer applications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

