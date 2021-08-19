Short Interest in Navios Maritime Holdings Inc. (NYSE:NM) Declines By 23.7%

Navios Maritime Holdings Inc. (NYSE:NM) was the target of a large decline in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 176,900 shares, a decline of 23.7% from the July 15th total of 231,800 shares. Approximately 1.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 273,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Globeflex Capital L P boosted its position in Navios Maritime by 167.5% in the first quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 116,479 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after buying an additional 72,942 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in Navios Maritime in the first quarter valued at about $560,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new position in Navios Maritime in the second quarter valued at about $551,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Navios Maritime in the first quarter valued at about $351,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in Navios Maritime in the second quarter valued at about $208,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Navios Maritime stock traded down $0.30 during trading on Thursday, hitting $3.36. 401,877 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 324,130. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.17. Navios Maritime has a twelve month low of $1.45 and a twelve month high of $15.42. The firm has a market cap of $53.41 million, a P/E ratio of -0.30 and a beta of 1.96.

Navios Maritime (NYSE:NM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 27th. The shipping company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($1.01). Navios Maritime had a negative net margin of 31.82% and a negative return on equity of 272.20%. The business had revenue of $116.95 million for the quarter.

About Navios Maritime

Navios Maritime Holdings Inc operates as a seaborne shipping and logistics company in North America, Australia, Europe, Asia, South America, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Dry Bulk Vessel Operations and Logistics Business. It focuses on the transportation and transshipment of dry bulk commodities, including iron ores, coal, and grains.

