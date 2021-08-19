Short Interest in Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:NEPT) Declines By 17.3%

Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:NEPT) (TSE:NTB) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,900,000 shares, a decline of 17.3% from the July 15th total of 7,130,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,590,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.7 days. Currently, 3.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

NASDAQ:NEPT traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $0.59. The company had a trading volume of 45,209 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,691,837. Neptune Wellness Solutions has a twelve month low of $0.55 and a twelve month high of $3.60. The company has a current ratio of 3.68, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market capitalization of $97.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.58 and a beta of 2.46. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.99.

Neptune Wellness Solutions (NASDAQ:NEPT) (TSE:NTB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.30). Neptune Wellness Solutions had a negative return on equity of 76.73% and a negative net margin of 344.98%. The company had revenue of $5.34 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Neptune Wellness Solutions will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in Neptune Wellness Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Scotia Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Neptune Wellness Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at $70,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in Neptune Wellness Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at $79,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions by 230.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 73,564 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 51,270 shares in the last quarter. 10.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Alliance Global Partners lowered their price objective on Neptune Wellness Solutions from C$4.00 to C$1.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Desjardins reduced their target price on shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions from C$1.10 to C$1.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday.

About Neptune Wellness Solutions

Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc, a health and wellness products company, specializes in the extraction, purification and formulation of cannabis products, as well as other specialty ingredients, such as MaxSimil, a patented ingredient that enhances the absorption of lipid-based nutraceuticals, and various other marine and seed oils.

