Short Interest in Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:JRO) Expands By 19.3%

Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:JRO) was the target of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 150,500 shares, a growth of 19.3% from the July 15th total of 126,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 238,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.
Shares of Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund stock opened at $9.82 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.66. Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund has a one year low of $7.83 and a one year high of $9.82.
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.058 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This is an increase from Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.09%.
Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund Company Profile
Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund is an closed-end investment fund. Its investment objective is to achieve a high level of current income by investing its managed assets in adjustable rate loans. The company was founded on April 27, 2004 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.
