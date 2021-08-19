Short Interest in Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI) Drops By 26.0%

Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,640,000 shares, a decrease of 26.0% from the July 15th total of 4,920,000 shares. Approximately 1.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,680,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.2 days.

ORI stock traded down $0.05 on Thursday, hitting $26.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,874,439 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,933,938. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.05. Old Republic International has a 1 year low of $13.93 and a 1 year high of $26.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.97 billion, a PE ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The insurance provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.23. Old Republic International had a net margin of 17.77% and a return on equity of 13.08%. Analysts predict that Old Republic International will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.38%. Old Republic International’s payout ratio is currently 39.29%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Colony Group LLC raised its position in Old Republic International by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 230,690 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,746,000 after buying an additional 1,741 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Old Republic International by 99.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 554,500 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $13,813,000 after buying an additional 276,245 shares during the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management raised its position in Old Republic International by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 245,633 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,119,000 after buying an additional 9,743 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Old Republic International by 317.2% during the 2nd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 56,733 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,434,000 after buying an additional 43,133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Old Republic International by 22.5% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,510,661 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $62,542,000 after buying an additional 460,963 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ORI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Old Republic International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Old Republic International in a report on Monday, July 26th.

Old Republic International Company Profile

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and the Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business.

