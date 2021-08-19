Short Interest in Optiva Inc. (OTCMKTS:RKNEF) Decreases By 30.8%

Optiva Inc. (OTCMKTS:RKNEF) saw a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,400 shares, a decline of 30.8% from the July 15th total of 10,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 24.7 days.

OTCMKTS:RKNEF remained flat at $$19.71 on Thursday. Optiva has a 52-week low of $19.71 and a 52-week high of $41.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.01.

Separately, Raymond James decreased their price target on Optiva from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 13th.

Optiva, Inc provides software products, solutions and services to network operators throughout the world, including wireless, wireline, broadband and satellite. The firm offers real-time billing, a cloud-enabled converged billing and customer care platform, which provides real-time unified billing, rating, and charging for the operator’s data, voice, and messaging services; customer care capabilities; subscriber promotions and loyalty programs; and self-care options for prepaid, postpaid, and hybrid subscribers.

