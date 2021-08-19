Short Interest in Optiva Inc. (OTCMKTS:RKNEF) Decreases By 30.8%

Posted by on Aug 19th, 2021

Optiva Inc. (OTCMKTS:RKNEF) saw a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,400 shares, a decline of 30.8% from the July 15th total of 10,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 24.7 days.

OTCMKTS:RKNEF remained flat at $$19.71 on Thursday. Optiva has a 52-week low of $19.71 and a 52-week high of $41.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.01.

Separately, Raymond James decreased their price target on Optiva from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 13th.

About Optiva

Optiva, Inc provides software products, solutions and services to network operators throughout the world, including wireless, wireline, broadband and satellite. The firm offers real-time billing, a cloud-enabled converged billing and customer care platform, which provides real-time unified billing, rating, and charging for the operator’s data, voice, and messaging services; customer care capabilities; subscriber promotions and loyalty programs; and self-care options for prepaid, postpaid, and hybrid subscribers.

