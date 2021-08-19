Short Interest in PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund (NYSE:PGP) Grows By 25.0%

PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund (NYSE:PGP) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,500 shares, an increase of 25.0% from the July 15th total of 5,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 33,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
PGP traded down $0.02 on Thursday, hitting $11.07. The company had a trading volume of 74,972 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,129. PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund has a 1 year low of $7.66 and a 1 year high of $11.40. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.12.
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th will be issued a $0.069 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $0.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.48%.
PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund Company Profile
PIMCO Global Stocksplus & Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in fixed income and public equity markets across the globe. The fund uses a long/short strategy to invest in securities by using financial derivatives such as options.
