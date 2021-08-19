Short Interest in Quisitive Technology Solutions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:QUISF) Declines By 36.0%

Quisitive Technology Solutions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:QUISF) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 30,700 shares, a decline of 36.0% from the July 15th total of 48,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 45,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Shares of QUISF traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $1.06. 9,929 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 45,056. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.22. Quisitive Technology Solutions has a one year low of $0.44 and a one year high of $1.64.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on QUISF. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Quisitive Technology Solutions in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$2.30 price objective on shares of Quisitive Technology Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2.05.

Quisitive Technology Solutions Company Profile

Quisitive Technology Solutions, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides Microsoft solutions primarily in North America. The company offers Microsoft cloud solutions, including Microsoft Azure, Microsoft Dynamics business applications, and Microsoft O365; CRG emPerform, an employee performance management software for small and medium sized business; and LedgerPay, Microsoft cloud-based payment processing and data insights product platform, as well as business solutions from other technology partners that are related to the Microsoft platform.

