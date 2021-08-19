Short Interest in Quisitive Technology Solutions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:QUISF) Declines By 36.0%

Quisitive Technology Solutions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:QUISF) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 30,700 shares, a decline of 36.0% from the July 15th total of 48,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 45,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Shares of QUISF traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $1.06. 9,929 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 45,056. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.22. Quisitive Technology Solutions has a one year low of $0.44 and a one year high of $1.64.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on QUISF. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Quisitive Technology Solutions in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$2.30 price objective on shares of Quisitive Technology Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2.05.

Quisitive Technology Solutions, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides Microsoft solutions primarily in North America. The company offers Microsoft cloud solutions, including Microsoft Azure, Microsoft Dynamics business applications, and Microsoft O365; CRG emPerform, an employee performance management software for small and medium sized business; and LedgerPay, Microsoft cloud-based payment processing and data insights product platform, as well as business solutions from other technology partners that are related to the Microsoft platform.

